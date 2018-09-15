Noah Syndergaard Jokes About Rat in Mets Dugout vs. Red Sox

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2018

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 14: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets delivers during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox on September 14, 2018 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard made his first career start at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, leading his team to an 8-0 win. And the victory was made all the more memorable courtesy of an unexpected rat that made its way to the team's dugout.

Syndergaard, however, was not impressed:

Dominic Smith, meanwhile, thought the rat was...nice:

Per ESPN.com: "For the second time this week, a rodent was on the loose in a dugout at the Red Sox's famed ballpark, this time keeping Mets players on their toes—and up on the rail—as it made its way under the team's bench in the bottom of the third inning Friday night. Catcher Jose Lobaton even went after the rat with his bat."

While some Mets players were sent scurrying, Red Sox players—who had to deal with a rat making its way to the dugout Tuesday—embraced their rodent overlords, playing with a toy rat in the dugout Friday.

Baseball is a quirky game, folks.

