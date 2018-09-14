Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Clippers, Raptors, Lakers Top Choices in Free Agency

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly going to face stiff competition if they hope to re-sign Kawhi Leonard after the 2018-19 NBA season.

According to Farbod Esnaashari of the Sports Daily, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on Mason and Ireland that the Los Angeles Clippers top the list of potential destinations for Leonard. The Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers round out the top three.

The Raptors made a bold move in July when they acquired Leonard in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs. He can become a free agent next summer by opting out of his current deal.

Team president Masai Ujiri laid out all the things Toronto can offer Leonard, via The Woj Pod:

"We are who we are. We are going to be prepared, we are going to make things as smooth... I think you want to be genuine, you want to be real. You know, this is who we are. We might not be the best ones in weather, but we might be the best ones in many other places: the diversity, the city, the uniqueness of a place like [Toronto], fans, the atmosphere. I think those things are so unique, it's beginning to show everywhere.

"And then you have to put the basketball together. Maybe before the basketball wasn't a part of it, but I know there's a part of him that I'm sure thinks this team has a chance. With his teammates and seeing how hard these guys are working. We have to show who we are. There is no fake sales job here—this is what it is."

Los Angeles has long been rumored to be Leonard's preferred destination, though it's been unclear if the Clippers or Lakers sit atop his list.

ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright told the Back to Back podcast in July that Leonard wanted to play for the Clippers to avoid being the No. 2 guy behind LeBron James.

While the final answer won't come for another year, Leonard is going to spend this season rebuilding his value. The two-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year appeared in just nine games with the Spurs in 2017-18 because of ongoing issues with his quad.

Leonard finished in the top three of MVP voting in back-to-back seasons from 2015-17. He averaged a career-high 25.5 points and 3.5 assists per game in the 2016-17 campaign.

The Raptors hope Leonard will be able to get them over the playoff hump after they won a franchise-record 59 games last season. The Cleveland Cavaliers then swept them in the second round of the postseason.