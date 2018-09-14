LeBron James, Elizabeth Banks Reportedly Will Produce 'Hoops' TV Drama

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. James says he
Phil Long/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Hollywood star Elizabeth Banks are teaming up to produce a new drama series entitled Hoops, according to Variety's Joe Otterson.

Per Variety:

"In the one-hour series, after years on the road as both a star player and coach in the WNBA, Stevie Decker jumps at the chance to return to her alma mater to become the first female head coach of a men’s college basketball team. But coming home isn’t easy as her career took a toll on her family and the school she loves is embroiled in a sex scandal involving her mentor, a legendary former coach."

Banks has starred in films such as the Pitch Perfect trilogy and The Hunger Games series. She also served as the producer for the Pitch Perfect movies, among others. She has earned director credits for Pitch Perfect 2, the upcoming Charlie's Angels movie and a handful of other productions.

James, of course, is no stranger to Hollywood. He was a part of Trainwreck and Smallfoot, among other projects. Nellie Andreeva of Deadline recently reported James is working with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons to create a comedy television show based on the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year's life called Brotherly Love.

Last month, it was announced James would be an executive producer for a new three-part Showtime docu-series titled Shut Up and Dribble, which "will examine the changing role of athletes in today’s cultural and political environment." The series is scheduled to premiere in October.

As James looks to put the finishing touches on his legendary NBA career, he continues to take on new challenges off the court.

