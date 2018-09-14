La Liga Table 2018: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 4 Results

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

La Liga returned to action on Friday after the international break, as Rayo Vallecano defeated Huesca 1-0 on the road.

A thunderous strike from Giannelli Imbula gave the visitors the victory, with the Red Sashes claiming maximum points at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

The victory takes the Madrid side off the bottom of the table, as they leapfrog to 16th place.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are in action on Saturday. The giants face away trips to Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, respectively.

Here are the current standings from Spain's top division:

Updated La Liga table (Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Barcelona, 3, +10, 9

2. Real Madrid, 3, +8, 9

3. Celta Vigo, 3, +3, 7

4. Levante, 3, +2, 4

5. Sevilla, 3, +2, 4

6. Athletic Bilbao 2, +1, 4

7. Espanyol, 3, +1, 4

8. Real Sociedad, 3, 0, 4

9. Getafe, 3, 0, 4

10. Atletico Madrid, 3, -1, 4

11. Alaves, 3, -2, 4

12. Girona 3, -2, 4

13. Real Betis, 3, -2, 4

14. Huesca 4, -6, 4

15. Eibar, 3, -2, 3

16. Rayo Vallecano, 3, -3, 3

17. Real Valladolid, 3, -1, 2

18. Valencia, 3, -2, 2

19. Villarreal, 3, -2, 1

20. Leganes, 3, -4, 1

Friday Recap

Rayo earned their first points of the campaign after a wonderful hit from Imbula found the back of the net.

The hosts had applied some early pressure, but it was the Vallecano defensive midfielder who stole the plaudits. The loan signing from Stoke City was the star of the show as his shot rippled into the top corner of the net at 29 minutes.

Football writer Kiyan Sobhani displayed his emotions on Twitter at the quality of the finish:



The home side continued to hold an edge in possession and territory into the second half, but the Vallecano defence remained resolute at the vital moments.

Ezequiel Avila went close for Huesca immediately after the restart in a match that was short of true goalscoring opportunities.

Raul de Tomas nearly claimed a precious equaliser shortly before the hour mark. However, the Real Madrid loanee was frustrated to see his effort stopped.

Imbula almost doubled the lead moments later from outside the box, but the visitors were happy to defend their slender advantage until the final whistle.

The match demonstrated both teams are likely to struggle through their La Liga campaigns this term, and the pair will be happy to avoid relegation at the end of the season.