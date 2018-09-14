Tim Howard Becomes Part Owner of English 5th-Tier Club Dagenham & Redbridge

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard is part of a consortium that has bought English team Dagenham & Redbridge.

According to Sky Sports, the United States legend is a financial partner in Victoria Road Football LLC, which purchased the National League club Friday.

The group already have a holding in football after launching Memphis 901 FC in the United Soccer League.

Howard became a mainstay in the Premier League after joining United from the MLS in 2003, but a move to Everton saw him develop into one of the best No. 1s in England.

The 39-year-old is with the Colorado Rapids in the twilight of his career, as the purchase of the Daggers reconnects Howard to the English game.

Per Sky Sports, the group features American investor Peter B. Freund.

Freund heads up Trinity Sports Holdings, who have an involvement with the New York Yankees, as well as other minor league baseball teams.

According to Sky Sports, Freund said of the Dagenham purchase:

"When I first visited Victoria Road this summer for a friendly against Cambridge, and having come back for the match against Hartlepool, I was captivated by the incredible passion shown by the Daggers supporters.

I consider my ability to come in and help this club, which has roots dating back to the 1880's, as a privilege and will do everything I can to solidify it this season and give us a chance to return to the Football League in the future."

Howard was a popular figure in England, and fans will be happy to see the player invest in one of the country's smaller professional outfits.