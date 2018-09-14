Luke Shaw Doesn't Travel with Manchester United to Watford After Concussion

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has reportedly been left out of the squad for Saturday's match with Watford in the Premier League.

Shaw suffered a concussion while playing for England against Spain during the international break last Saturday and was treated on the field for almost seven minutes.

Despite the injury, it was reported by Simon Stone of BBC Sport that the left-back was in the frame to face the Hornets on Saturday evening.

However, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the decision has been made to leave the player at home:

