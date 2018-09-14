Luke Shaw Doesn't Travel with Manchester United to Watford After Concussion

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Luke Shaw of England looks on during an England training session at St Georges Park on September 4, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has reportedly been left out of the squad for Saturday's match with Watford in the Premier League.

Shaw suffered a concussion while playing for England against Spain during the international break last Saturday and was treated on the field for almost seven minutes. 

Despite the injury, it was reported by Simon Stone of BBC Sport that the left-back was in the frame to face the Hornets on Saturday evening.

However, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the decision has been made to leave the player at home:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    YouTuber Asked to Pay £1.78M Fine After Tweet at Mbappe Deemed Racist

    World Football logo
    World Football

    YouTuber Asked to Pay £1.78M Fine After Tweet at Mbappe Deemed Racist

    Lucas Sposito
    via Sport Witness

    Sarri Wants Terry to Rejoin Chelsea as a Coach

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sarri Wants Terry to Rejoin Chelsea as a Coach

    via Mail Online

    Bonucci Responds to Troll Who Wished Death on His Children

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bonucci Responds to Troll Who Wished Death on His Children

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    How Fullbacks Temporarily Took Over the Premier League

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    How Fullbacks Temporarily Took Over the Premier League

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer