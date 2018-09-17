Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for Group Stage Fixtures

Sergei Grits/Associated Press

The UEFA Champions League returns to screens across the globe this week, with the 32 teams involved embarking on a quest they hope will end in European glory.

Real Madrid have dominated the competition in recent years. Their win over Liverpool in May was their third European Cup success in a row and fourth in the last five years. They begin their Champions League campaign against last year's semi-finalists Roma at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

There are standout clashes over the course of Week 1 elsewhere, including 2017-18 runners-up Liverpool welcoming Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield on Tuesday. Inter Milan take on Tottenham Hotspur on the same day, while Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut for Juventus in the competition on Wednesday against Valencia.

Here are the first round of group fixtures in full, the broadcast information for the matches and how the bookmakers view this year's competition.

Champions League Week 1 Fixtures (BST)

Tuesday, September 18

Group A - 8 p.m. - Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund

Group A - 8 p.m. - Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid

Group B - 5:55 p.m. - Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven

Group B - 5:55 p.m. - Inter Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Group C - 8 p.m. - Red Star Belgrade vs. Napoli

Group C - 8 p.m. - Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Group D - 8 p.m. - Schalke vs. Porto

Group D - 8 p.m. - Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

Wednesday, September 19

Group E - 5:55 p.m. - Ajax vs. AEK Athens

Group E - 8 p.m. - Benfica vs. Bayern Munich

Group F - 5:55 p.m. - Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Hoffenheim

Group F - 8 p.m. - Manchester City vs. Lyon

Group G - 8 p.m. - Real Madrid vs. Roma

Group G - 8 p.m. - Viktoria Plzen vs. CSKA Moscow

Group H - 8 p.m. - Valencia vs. Juventus

Group H - 8 p.m. - Young Boys vs. Manchester United

In the United Kingdom, matches are available to watch on BT Sport and can be streamed via the BT Sport website.

In the United States, the action will be available via B/R Live and TNT.

Outright Winner Odds - Per OddsShark

Manchester City (+450)

Juventus (+550)

Barcelona (+600)

Paris Saint-Germain (+700)

Real Madrid (+800)

Bayern Munich (+900)

Liverpool (+1200)

Tottenham Hotspur (+2000)

Manchester United (+2000)

Napoli (+5000)

Race for Glory Wide Open After Summer of Transition for Real

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Given the stranglehold Real Madrid have enjoyed on this competition in recent years, it's perhaps a surprise to see them so far down in the betting. But the club have undergone some significant changes.

Zinedine Zidane, the coach who steered Los Blancos to a trio of successive Champions League titles, left his position at the end of last season. Meanwhile, Ronaldo, Madrid's all-time top goalscorer, has also moved on, and he shone for the capital club so frequently at the business end of this tournament.

With that in mind, perhaps it's not a massive shock to see Juventus as second favourites.

These numbers sum up just how influential the Portuguese can be:

Ronaldo isn't the only reason Juve should be taken seriously, though. The Italian giants also brought back Leonardo Bonucci to the club, and while he had a tough season at AC Milan in 2017-18, he is still regarded as one of the world's best defenders.

Competition will also surely come from Barcelona, who were eliminated in shock circumstances against Roma last term after dominating the domestic competitions in Spain.

Manager Ernesto Valverde may have lost a club icon in Andres Iniesta, but this season he'll be able to call upon Philippe Coutinho in the competition, as well as new acquisitions Malcom, Arthur, Arturo Vidal and Clement Lenglet.

Of course, they also have Lionel Messi. He's started the La Liga season in blistering form:

From the Premier League, it's City who are worthy favourites after they accrued 100 points in the top flight last season.

Liverpool, after their brilliant run to the final in 2017-18, will be dangerous again, while at this point the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, who are in a challenging group, and Manchester United, who have started the season slowly, appear to be outsiders.