Leonardo Bonucci Responds to Instagram Troll Who Wished Death on His Children

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has slammed a troll on Instagram who messaged him "both your kids should have died."

One of the Bianconeri centre-back's suffered from a serious illness during the 2016-17 campaign, and the defender did not hold back in response, per Football Italia:

"Maybe one day we'll live in a better world.

"For now the world I want to keep my children away from is this one here, the one inhabited by these people.

"One of violence in gestures, words and thoughts.

"Now go on: cancel, change your account, call someone for help. It's just a shame that no-one will be able to lift you from the disgust of being who you are."

Football writer Chloe Beresford praised Bonucci for his response:

Bonucci has endured a tough time since returning to Juventus from his one-year spell with AC Milan, as a large portion of the fans have yet to forgive him for his departure and some of the comments he made with the Rossoneri.

Once among the most popular players on the team, the 31-year-old has had to deal with constant heckling:

Bonucci, who was on the books at Inter Milan between 2008 and 2009, joined the Old Lady in 2010 from Bari and established himself as one of the world's best defenders over the course of seven seasons.

But during the 2016-17 campaign, reports surfaced of a rift between him and manager Massimiliano Allegri. The two had a public spat, and the Italian completed a shock move to rivals Milan in the summer. It later emerged Bonucci was unwilling to move abroad due to his son Matteo's illness, per AS (h/t the Sun's Anthony Chapman).

Per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell), Bonucci admitted multiple incidents with Allegri led to the departure.

His year with Milan was hardly a success, however. Despite big spending from the club, they only managed a sixth-place finish, and Bonucci moved back to Juventus 12 months later. Rising prospect Mattia Caldara made the switch the other way, only adding to the frustration of many Juventus fans.

Bonucci has been a regular starter so far this season and has mostly performed well, although he has made a couple of mental mistakes that have led to goals.

Against Chievo, he completely lost his man on a cross, leading to an easy header for Mariusz Stepinski, and he also didn't track his man against Parma, resulting in Gervinho's tap-in.