'The Champions': Messi, Ronaldo and More Come to B/R in New Animation

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2018

B/R

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the world's finest footballers are coming to Bleacher Report in a new animated series titled The Champions.  

The series will debut on Monday at 5 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. BST.  

The Champions League group stage will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 18, exclusively on B/R Live and TNT in the United States. 

Messi and Barcelona will begin their Champions League quest on Tuesday vs. PSV Eindhoven at 12:55 p.m. ET (TNT and B/R Live), while Ronaldo and Juventus will hit the pitch on Wednesday, Sept. 19, for a clash with Valencia at 3 p.m. ET (B/R Live). 

The week's marquee game will feature Mohamed Salah and Liverpool against Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday (TNT and B/R Live). 

