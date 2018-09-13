Juan Mata Wins Nations Sports Award for Common Goal Work

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2018

MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 05: Juan Mata of Manchester United looks on during the friendly match between Bayern Muenchen and Manchester United at Allianz Arena on August 5, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has been recognised for his work with the charity Common Goal and as such been named as a winner of the 2017 Nations Sports award. 

The 30-year-old has been honoured with the Premio Reina Sofia (Queen Sofia award) after playing a key role in the launch of Common Goal, which celebrated its first year last month having already raised nearly $800,000, per Adriana Garcia of ESPN FC.

Mata received the award from Spain's Sports Council "having stood out during the year for an especially relevant noble gesture."

The former Chelsea man expressed his gratitude on Twitter:

Common Goal is an initiative that encourages footballers and coaches to pledge one per cent of their earnings into a collective fund that is committed to creating social change around the world.

Since Mata committed to the cause last August more than 50 other players and coaches have joined him, including Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini, Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels and United States Women's World Cup winner Alex Morgan.

Mata has started two of United's four Premier League games so far this season.

The Red Devils are back in action against in-form Watford on Saturday as they look to make some headway on the pace-setters after a poor start to the campaign. 

