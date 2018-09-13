Paul Pogba Urged Not to Be a Mercenary by Gary Neville Amid Man Utd Exit Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has warned Paul Pogba not to become "a mercenary or a mutineer" as rumours continue to swirl that the France international may be planning an exit from Old Trafford.

The full-back turned pundit told Matt Dickinson of The Times he has a number of opinions on Pogba from a variety of points of view, including his fan's view that "no one is bigger than the club."

He said that if the midfielder is to force his way out, he needs to do it in the right way: "If I was still in that dressing room giving personal advice, it would be, 'Paul, it's obvious you want to play somewhere else, but be professional. Don't be someone who is seen as a mercenary or a mutineer. You don't need to do that.'"

United rejected a €50 million (£45 million) bid plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes for Pogba from Barcelona in the summer, per Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian. That was a derisory offer given United paid Juventus £89 million to re-sign Pogba in 2016.

However, rumours of Pogba's potential departure have not gone away, and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News recently reported that the midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, has imminent plans for his client to move to Spain.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fantastic summer in which he was influential in France's triumph at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

His performances for United in the 2018-19 campaign, though, have been as inconsistent as ever.

One reason for that could be fatigue, and Pogba has said that his World Cup exertions have taken their toll, per the Manchester Evening News:

The hope from United fans will be that their star man can find some consistency soon as Jose Mourinho's side look to play catch-up in the Premier League after a poor start to the campaign.

But ongoing rumours of Pogba's departure are unlikely to help in that respect.