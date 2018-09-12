David Price on Opting Out of Red Sox Contract: 'Why Would I Think About That?'

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

With a chance to opt out of his current contract and hit free agency this winter, David Price appears to be in it for the long haul with the Boston Red Sox.

The veteran southpaw was recently asked if he plans to test the open market after this season, and he made it clear that he doesn't see a point in doing so.

"Why would I think about that?" Price said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "... Go to a lesser team. For what? Why would I leave here to go to a team that's not as good as this team? I came here to win. I don't worry about all the other stuff. Just come here to win. We're going to have a really good chance to do that."

The 33-year-old still has four years and $127 million remaining on the seven-year, $217 million megadeal he signed back in December 2015.

Price's time in Boston did not get off to a smooth start. While he went 17-9 in his first season in a Red Sox uniform, his earned run average ballooned to 3.99, the highest since his first full year in the majors. Then, he had a number of clashes with the Boston media, as detailed by Boston.com's Nik DeCosta-Klipa.

To make matters worse, the $217 million pitcher has continued to struggle in the postseason. He is just 1-3 in seven playoff appearances with the Red Sox, with the lone victory coming in a relief outing. He is 0-8 with a 5.74 ERA in nine career postseason starts, numbers that have drawn the ire of Boston fans.

However, Price is in the midst of the best season of his Red Sox career to date. He is 14-6 with a 3.57 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP while striking out 162 batters in 158.2 innings. Since the All-Star break, he is 4-0 with a 1.78 ERA in eight starts.

A hot stretch like that could tempt Price to see if he could cash in even more. But as he noted, he wants to win a World Series.

With Price, Chris Sale, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez leading the way, Boston (99-46) appears to be the favorite as it continues to run away with the best record in the majors. On Tuesday, the Red Sox became the first team to clinch a playoff berth.

A strong postseason performance that results in a championship could give Price something to think about. Then again, after many of last year's free agents struggled to find contracts, it may be tough for Price—especially at his age—to cash in even more regardless of how he pitches the rest of the season.