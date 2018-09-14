Watford vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Watford will be looking to continue their perfect record in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign by piling more pressure on Manchester United.

The Hornets welcome their opponents to Vicarage Road on Saturday evening having notched up four wins in succession in the top flight already this season, including an excellent comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. They are one of three teams to have won every league game so far.

United went into the break on a high after they beat Burnley 2-0, although supporters will be aware that there's plenty for this team to improve on if they are to finish in the top four again this term.

It's set to be a fascinating occasion, as a confident home crowd will want to see their team keep the momentum going after an extraordinary start.

Here are the broadcast details for the game, how the bookmakers are seeing the outcome and a look at what to expect from this Week 5 encounter.

Date: Saturday, September 15

Time: 5:30 p.m. (BST), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Odds

Watford win: 363-100

Draw: 241-100

Manchester United win: 39-50

Courtesy of OddsShark

Preview

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

At the start of the 2018-19 campaign, few anticipated Watford would pull up too many trees this term, as they had a relatively quiet transfer window and sold key attacker Richarlison to Everton. However, they have made everyone sit up and take note in the early weeks of the season.

Not only have they won four games in succession, but they have also performed with a noticeable authority. Manager Javi Gracia has found a system that brings the best from his players.

The coach has made Vicarage Road a difficult venue to come to as well, meaning United should be wary when they visit on Saturday:

Watford have been cohesive and aggressive in defence, they have creative options out wide in the form of Will Hughes and Roberto Pereyra, while Troy Deeney and Andre Gray have proved to be a problematic duo up front.

It's in the middle of the park where they have excelled, though, with Etienne Capoue and Abdoulaye Doucoure winning all of their midfield battles to this point.

Journalist Peter Hall praised the spirit they showed in fighting back against Spurs:

For United, it's not an ideal game after an international break. While they were always expected to get the better of a toiling Burnley team in their previous outing, Watford represent an altogether different proposition for Jose Mourinho and his players.

The Portuguese will be looking for his key figures to make the difference in what promises to be a tight encounter. At Burnley, it was Romelu Lukaku who gave the Red Devils the edge, as his brace ensured United had a relatively comfortable afternoon at Turf Moor.

Journalist Hesham Bilal-Hafiz noted the striker and a number of United players have looked in fine form during the international break:

Watford will see this one as a free hit given the start they have had, and they will look to attack their vulnerable opponents. If they can win here and extend their remarkable run, then those who frequent Vicarage Road will start to believe this team can do something special.

Yet Mourinho, despite the criticism this season, remains a canny operator and will have a plan to sap the sting from this game. Expect an even match as a result and for the points to be shared.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Manchester United