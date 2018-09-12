Video: LeBron James, Channing Tatum Do Dares on 'Ellen' for I Promise School

Honoree LeBron James attends a fashion show and awards ceremony held by the Harlem Fashion Row collective and Nike before the start of New York Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)
Diane Bondareff/Associated Press

In support of the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James partnered with actor Channing Tatum to some dares on Wednesday's episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As seen in the following video, LeBron and Tatum attempted a number of stunts, and Walmart pledged to donate $10,000 to the I Promise School for each completed dare:

James took a shot of tequila with no hands, licked a kiwi while blindfolded and ate ice cream with hot sauce.

LeBron and Tatum completed enough dares to raise $50,000, but Walmart upped the ante by donating $100,000.

James signed with the Lakers this offseason after spending the previous four years with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While LeBron is no longer playing in Ohio, the opening of the I Promise School ensures he will still have a major impact on his hometown of Akron.    

