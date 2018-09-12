Unnamed Premier League Player Accused of Raping 15-Year-Old Girl When He Was 17

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

An unnamed Premier League footballer has reportedly been accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a French campsite in July 2012, when he was 17.

According to Anastasia Tsougka and Andrew Gilpin of the Daily Mirror, details about the case have only just been released by the French media.

The player appeared in court in July alongside his older cousin, who is also accused of rape. The player's lawyer, Remy Nougier, told Agence France-Presse that his client "vigorously denies the girl's claims," per the Mirror.

A trial is set to take place in Nimes, France.

The player's identity has not been revealed, but he is not believed to be French and is said to now be 23 and currently playing in the Premier League.

The girl was found in a distressed condition and reported that she had been sexually assaulted by two foreigners who knew she was underage.

The player initially denied having sex with the girl, before later informing authorities he had consensual sex with her.

The player's cousin, who is now 25, also said the sex was consensual and told police he and his cousin were unaware that the girl was underage.