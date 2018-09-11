Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, More WWE Legends Revealed for WWE 2K19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

NEW YORK - MARCH 31: 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper attends the WrestleMania 25th anniversary press conference at the Hard Rock Caf� on March 31, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Randy "Macho Man" Savage and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper help headline the group of legends included in the Superstar roster for the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game.

On Tuesday, Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. provided the complete list of former wrestling standouts included in this year's game, which also features Andre the Giant, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and The Ultimate Warrior, ahead of the Oct. 9 worldwide release.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report