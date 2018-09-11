Randy Savage, Roddy Piper, More WWE Legends Revealed for WWE 2K19

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Randy "Macho Man" Savage and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper help headline the group of legends included in the Superstar roster for the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game.

On Tuesday, Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. provided the complete list of former wrestling standouts included in this year's game, which also features Andre the Giant, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and The Ultimate Warrior, ahead of the Oct. 9 worldwide release.

