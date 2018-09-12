FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Headline Top 10

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the joint-highest-rated player to feature on FIFA 19, coming in level with Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Both stars have been confirmed as a game-high 94-rated after EA Sports revealed the highest-ranked figures on the new title, with Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar third and Real Madrid string-puller Luka Modric fourth.

Manchester United stalwart David De Gea is the only goalkeeper to feature in FIFA 19's top 10 highest-rated stars and comes in with a base rating of 91, while Real captain Sergio Ramos is the only defender present, also rated 91.

The pair are level in rating with Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard of Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively—the only Premier League outfielders to make the top 10.

Read on for a breakdown of FIFA 19's top 10 highest-rated stars and analysis of the attributes that are set to make them such fierce competition on EA Sports' latest title.

FIFA 19: Top 10 Rated Players

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus - 94



2. Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona - 94

3. Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain - 92

4. Luka Modric, Real Madrid - 91

5. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City - 91

6. Eden Hazard, Chelsea - 91

7. Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid - 91

8. Luis Suarez, FC Barcelona - 91

9. David De Gea, Manchester United - 91

10. Toni Kroos, Real Madrid - 90

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus - 94

It's no surprise the game's cover star, Ronaldo, should emerge as the highest-rated player on FIFA 19, with an overall 94 card equipped with 90 pace, 90 dribbling and 93 shooting.

So you could say it's going to be pretty coveted.

It's inevitable Ronaldo's move will see many Ultimate Team managers migrate to a Serie A-inspired setup this year, and the release of his ridiculous stat fields, particularly in his new striker role, has only intensified the hype.

Ronaldo, 33, was also rated 94 on FIFA 18, one point above long-scripted rival Lionel Messi, as was the case on FIFA 17. However, prior to that, Barcelona's Argentinian ace reigned above Ronaldo in base rating for six games straight, dating back to FIFA 11.

EA Sports recently transferred Ronaldo to Juventus on FIFA 18 Ultimate Team complete with 94 rating.

MailOnline's Jack Stewart reported this makes him the highest-rated Serie A player on the game since an in-prime Gianluigi Buffon was rated 95 on FIFA 06.

Lionel Messi, Barcelona - 94

After spending two successive releases rated lower than his Juventus counterpart, Messi, 31, has pulled level alongside Ronaldo in FIFA 19, but there are obvious attributes that set him apart from his fellow five-time Ballon d'Or-winner.

Messi's shooting rating comes in at 91, two points less than Juve's kingpin, but his 96 dribbling is six points superior and means any player lucky enough to snag this card will struggle to lose possession.

The South American superstar has boasted a 94 base overall rating on four previous FIFA titles and improves upon his FIFA 18 rating despite a disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and no individual awards over the summer.

Since Ronaldo has absconded to Italy and former team-mate Neymar now calls Paris Saint-Germain his home, Messi remains as La Liga's must-have card and is set to argue his case as the best attacker on FIFA 19.

Luka Modric, Real Madrid - 91

A slew of individual plaudits following a successful 2018 has left Modric with the recognition he's long deserved at the top, and that includes the all-important representation of his ability on FIFA.

After winning a third successive UEFA Champions League crown and leading Croatia to second at the World Cup in Russia, Modric has been rewarded with a two-point boost to his overall rating from the last game, which now stands at 91.

Modric's passing (90) and dribbling (91) ratings have been pushed past the 90 mark, which is fair recognition—particularly for the former, which was only 86 on FIFA 18.

The 33-year-old won the Golden Ball at the World Cup after being named the best player, and he'll join Ronaldo as one of the three shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, via Goal:

Few midfielders will be considered elite on FIFA 19 based off their base card, but Modric is one of them.