Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Juventus Reportedly Interested in Adrien Rabiot

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern Munich are the latest clubs to be linked with a possible move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), a number of European football's biggest clubs are "on the lookout" for the France international, as his contract at the Parc des Princes is set to run out at the end of the campaign.

The trio of teams mentioned are the latest said to have shown an interest in Rabiot, who is happy to delay signing a contract in Paris and consider his options.

Sport Witness joked about the number of teams said to be interested in the player:

It was reported by Paris United (h/t Sport Witness) earlier this week that Tottenham Hotspur were also keen on Rabiot, while Barcelona and Manchester City have also been linked with the Frenchman.

According to ESPN FC's Julien Laurens, Liverpool have also made contact with the player regarding a possible transfer.

Although the contract situation of Rabiot means any possible suitors would potentially land him for a knockdown fee in January or a free transfer at the end of the campaign, the number of prestigious outfits linked with him are testament to the talent he possesses.

Rabiot has developed into a first-team regular for PSG. The 23-year-old has showcased many attributes that make him one of the most exciting young midfielders in the game.

As noted by Scouted Football, the France international is not afraid to get stuck in:

The PSG man rarely looks flustered on a football pitch. Rabiot is adept at taking possession under pressure and finding space, able to drop a shoulder or surge away from an opponent. On the ball he is also capable of being incisive, as he's aware of the movement of team-mates and capable of pulling off sharp passes.

His talents mean Rabiot would be comfortable in most systems. And given he could get better yet, the intensifying interest makes sense.

Rabiot has a huge decision to make in the weeks and months to come. PSG are a club capable of matching the ambitions of any player in terms of finances and on-field success, and if he was to sign an extension he'd continue playing alongside some of the world's best players for years to come.

Still, with so many possible options on the table, it's unlikely he'll be rushed into any decision.