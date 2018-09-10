NBA Rumors: Monta Ellis Among Timberwolves Workouts After Luol Deng Contract

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Forward Luol Deng may not be the only veteran the Minnesota Timberwolves add this offseason.

After the team announced the Deng addition, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported Monta Ellis, Brandon Paul and Brandon Rush worked out with the Timberwolves. However, Krawczynski noted he "would be stunned" if Minnesota elected to sign one and subsequently went over the luxury tax.

It's notable when the Timberwolves work out players who weren't key contributors on head coach Tom Thibodeau's old Chicago Bulls teams. Deng, Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Derrick Rose are Minnesota players who were on those Chicago squads that battled LeBron James and the Miami Heat, among others, in previous postseasons.

Rush didn't play in the NBA last season but was on the Timberwolves in 2016-17 when he averaged 4.2 points per night in 47 games. He has nine years of experience with Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Timberwolves.

Paul would represent a less-tenured option than the other two who worked out considering the 64 games he played for the San Antonio Spurs last season represent his only NBA experience. He averaged 2.3 points per game as a rotational piece in the backcourt.

Ellis is the one who jumps off the page even though he didn't play in the NBA last season after the Pacers waived him in July.

His resume includes 12 seasons with the Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Pacers. He was a high-volume scorer during his prime who could stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting, and he averaged as many as 25.5 points per game in 2009-10 for the Warriors.

He also has played 38 postseason games in his career and could provide another veteran presence in the locker room as the Timberwolves attempt to reach the postseason for the second year in a row after a 13-season absence.