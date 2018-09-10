UEFA Investigate Poland for Racism, Setting Off Fireworks in Match Against Italy

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

UEFA have opened an investigation against Poland fans, as authorities registered racist chants and the use of fireworks from the visitors in the Nations League match against Italy.

According to Football Italia, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will handle the case when they meet on Sept. 21.

The two teams met in Bologna on Friday in their first Nations League outing, playing out a 1-1 draw. Piotr Zielinksi and Jorginho scored the goals.

The hosts faced plenty of criticism afterwards, with Mario Balotelli the main target for his dreadful performance.

Zibi Boniek, the head of the Polish football association, commented on Balotelli's weight on Radio Rai (h/t Football Italia):

"He was 15 kg overweight! ... I wouldn't send on a player who's 15 kg overweight. I talked to [Arrigo] Sacchi immediately after the match, and we highlighted the fact that the player wasn't prepared for the game. What matters in football is the intelligence towards the rest of the team and the pitch. I'm sorry for Balotelli because I remember him being devastating in a Juventus-Inter match."

Azzurri manager Roberto Mancini defended his side and Balotelli, per Football Italia, but he later dropped the Nice man from his squad to face Portugal.

Portugal are also in Group 3 and play host to Italy on Monday. Poland's next outing in the Nations League will be at home against the European champions on October 11.