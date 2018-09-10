Steelers' Terrell Edmunds Reveals He Didn't Know NFL Game Can End in a Tie

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Like Donovan McNabb before him, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie safety Terrell Edmunds admitted Sunday after his team tied with the Cleveland Browns, 21-21, that he didn't know a game could end in a draw.

"Honestly, at one point, I was like, 'OK, I'm ready to go back out. Let's get right. Let's go stop 'em,'" Edmunds said of the overtime session, per Joe Starkey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "And they were all like, 'It's just a tie, bro.' I was like, 'Oh man.'"

And so Edmunds joins a long list of NFL players, past and present, who weren't aware that NFL games end in a tie once overtime expires. McNabb, of course, was the most famous example, admitting as much in 2008 after the Philadelphia Eagles tied the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I've never been a part of a tie. I never even knew that was in the rule book," McNabb said, per the Associated Press. "It's part of the rules, and we have to go with it. I was looking forward to getting the opportunity to get out there and try to drive to win the game. But unfortunately, with the rules, we settled with a tie."

Players like Danny Amendola and Dashon Goldson didn't know about the rule in 2012, either. In 2014, Kelvin Benjamin fessed up. Washington head coach Jay Gruden made comments in 2016 that suggested he either didn't know it was possible to tie or was shocked that one actually occurred.

So Edmunds is hardly alone. But it might not be the sort of company an NFL player wants to be in, either.