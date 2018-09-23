TJ Yeldon's Fantasy Outlook vs. Titans with Leonard Fournette Expected to Sit

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette's injury woes continued, as the star running back will reportedly miss the Jacksonville Jaguars' game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. With Fournette out of commission, fantasy owners will turn to T.J. Yeldon as his handcuff, hoping to get some value from the position.

But will they get any?

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fournette will sit Sunday with a hamstring injury that also forced him to miss the team's Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.

Yeldon is also questionable with an ankle injury, but he is reportedly expected to play.

Certainly, Yeldon shouldn't be considered anything more than a flex option. He didn't exactly tear up the league in his first three seasons, and his rookie campaign (740 rushing yards, two touchdowns) was his most productive.

Those aren't particularly sexy numbers. But there is something to be said for volume, and Yeldon should receive a solid helping of touches with Fournette out of action. In Week 1, when Fournette first went down with the hamstring injury, Yeldon rushed 14 times for 51 yards and added three receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown.

In standard-scoring leagues, that made for a solid 12.9 fantasy points. While a big chunk of that came from Yeldon's touchdown, the 17 touches in a relief role was a positive sign for those hoping to get value from him going forward.

Yeldon drew the start against New England last week and finished with 58 yards on 10 carries as well as two receptions for 13 yards.

The ankle injury limited him, however, and Corey Grant finished with 10 touches.

There should be plenty of touches to go around Sunday since the Jaguars have a strong enough defense that they don't need to get into a shootout or put too much of the onus on quarterback Blake Bortles to lead them through the air. A more methodical, ball-control attack makes sense, as Jacksonville can chew up clock and let the defense carry the day.

This week, Yeldon will face a Titans defense that ranks 26th in the NFL against the run, allowing 134 yards per game.

Tennessee will also reportedly start Blaine Gabbert at quarterback, which suggests the Jags could build a big lead and run the ball to milk the clock.

Yeldon is worth a flex play, but since Schefter noted Fournette on Saturday night was expected to play against the Titans, it's unlikely Yeldon will hold much value moving forward aside from being Fournette's handcuff.