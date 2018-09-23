Report: Blaine Gabbert Expected to Start vs. Jaguars over Injured Marcus Mariota

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 16: Blaine Gabbert #7 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly planning to start backup Blaine Gabbert at quarterback against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Schefter noted that while the Titans are hoping starter Marcus Mariota can "regain feel in his hand for grip of the football as soon as possible," starting Gabbert is the current plan.

Tennessee started Gabbert last week after Mariota suffered an elbow injury that knocked him out of the team's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Mariota was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, but head coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that he took most of the reps, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.

Mariota was active last week, but he did not play.

Gabbert led Tennessee to a 20-17 win over the Houston Texans in Mariota's place, but he threw for just 117 yards and a touchdown.

After replacing Mariota in Week 1, Gabbert threw for 117 yards with no touchdowns and a pick in a 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Gabbert was originally selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Jags, but the 28-year-old has bounced around the league since then and has a career record of just 12-34 as a starter.

Mariota struggled in the opener, throwing for 103 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had a difficult time last season, as he threw for 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, but he also rushed for five scores and led the Titans to the playoffs.

The 2015 No. 2 overall pick is still trying to become a consistent NFL quarterback, but he would likely give Tennessee a better chance to win on the road against Jacksonville due to his mobility.

If Gabbert starts, he will be tasked with facing a Jaguars defense that held the New England Patriots to just 20 points last week.

