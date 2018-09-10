Cristiano Ronaldo Warned of Tough Goalscoring Conditions in Italy by Raul Albiol

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

PARMA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus looks on during the serie A match between Parma Calcio and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on September 1, 2018 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will find it tough to score 40 goals per season now that he has swapped Real Madrid for Juventus, according to Napoli's Raul Albiol. 

The Portuguese superstar has yet to get off the mark for the Old Lady, and Albiol, a former Los Blancos team-mate of Ronaldo's, has warned the five-time Ballon d'Or winner he may not be quite as prolific now he is playing in Serie A, per AS (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"It's true that in Italy, football is more tactical and defensive, as well as being very physical, so you have to know how to play. Cristiano's a great player with tremendous quality, but in Italy it'll be harder for him to score 40 goals. Also, I hope he doesn't because it would be good for Juventus but bad for Napoli."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Uruguay U20 Close to Madrid Switch

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Uruguay U20 Close to Madrid Switch

    Football-espana
    via Football-espana

    Ronaldo and His Family Relax in Monte Carlo

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo and His Family Relax in Monte Carlo

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Tottenham Risk PSG Wrath with Rabiot Talks

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham Risk PSG Wrath with Rabiot Talks

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    How Man Utd Could Look Under Zidane ➡️ 4 Targets Lined Up

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Man Utd Could Look Under Zidane ➡️ 4 Targets Lined Up

    via mirror