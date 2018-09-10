Cristiano Ronaldo Warned of Tough Goalscoring Conditions in Italy by Raul Albiol

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will find it tough to score 40 goals per season now that he has swapped Real Madrid for Juventus, according to Napoli's Raul Albiol.

The Portuguese superstar has yet to get off the mark for the Old Lady, and Albiol, a former Los Blancos team-mate of Ronaldo's, has warned the five-time Ballon d'Or winner he may not be quite as prolific now he is playing in Serie A, per AS (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"It's true that in Italy, football is more tactical and defensive, as well as being very physical, so you have to know how to play. Cristiano's a great player with tremendous quality, but in Italy it'll be harder for him to score 40 goals. Also, I hope he doesn't because it would be good for Juventus but bad for Napoli."

