Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Plays Down Barcelona Rumours

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has once again addressed the rumours linking him with Barcelona, saying they're nothing more than speculation.

Speaking to Telefoot (h/t AS), the former Juventus man also stated he and manager Jose Mourinho have common goals and their relationship is fine:

"I'm under contract.

"There have been little things with the coach - the relationship is always the same, coach and player. We have common goals, which are to win.

"As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester. There will always be rumours."

