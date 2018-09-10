Premier League Week 5 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The Premier League will return in Week 5 with a bang, as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will kick off proceedings on Saturday.

The hosts dropped points for the first time in Week 4 but remain among the best and most exciting attacking teams, while Liverpool lead the standings with a perfect record.

Elsewhere, Manchester City host Fulham, Manchester United visit Watford, Chelsea take on Cardiff City and Arsenal travel to Newcastle United.

Here's a look at the fixture list, complete with predictions.

Saturday, September 15

Tottenham vs. Liverpool (2-2)

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City (1-1)

Chelsea vs. Cardiff (2-0)

Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace (1-2)

Manchester City vs. Fulham (3-1)

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal (0-1)

Watford vs. Manchester United (3-2)

Sunday, September 16

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley (1-0)

Everton vs. West Ham (2-1)

Monday, September 17

Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)

Liverpool carry all kinds of momentum coming out of the international break but face a difficult trip to Wembley Stadium and a meeting with an excellent Spurs side.

As shared by Anfield HQ, the international break will complicate matters for the Reds' strong Brazilian contingent, and it's unclear whether they will have enough time to recover:

Liverpool have enough depth to cope with their potential absence, however, as Fabinho has yet to start for the side and Daniel Sturridge's early-season form makes him a viable replacement for Roberto Firmino. The only major question mark would be in goal, as backup Simon Mignolet withdrew from the Belgian national team with an injury.

Watford will put their perfect record on the line against United, who have lost two of four and badly need a positive result to get back on track.

The Red Devils did win their last outing, beating lowly Burnley, and a good showing against an in-form Hornets team could give them all kinds of momentum.

Watford have enjoyed a sensational start to the season, and some people are already making comparisons to Leicester City's Cinderella championship run:

Chelsea are also perfect after four outings and host winless Cardiff City. This should be an easy win for the Blues, who have fully bought into Maurizio Sarri's system and are well ahead of schedule at this point.