NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Discussing Clippers' Patrick Beverley and More PGs

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns remain firmly in the market for a veteran addition at point guard.

According to 98.7 FM's John Gambadoro (h/t Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com): "Among targets, the Suns have discussed the Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley, Indiana's Cory Joseph and the Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie."

Phoenix's current crop of point guards includes Isaiah Canaan, Shaquille Harrison, De'Anthony Melton and Elie Okobo.

According to Gambadoro, the Suns previously expressed interest in Portland's Damian Lillard, Charlotte's Kemba Walker and Boston's Terry Rozier.

The Suns have been aggressive in their wheeling and dealing this offseason. After selecting center Deandre Ayton No. 1 overall in this year's draft—to pair with star shooting guard Devin Booker and young wing Josh Jackson—the team traded for Villanova's Mikal Bridges (who the 76ers took 10th overall).

Then in free agency, the Suns pounced on three-and-D specialist Trevor Ariza. They also added stretch-4 Ryan Anderson in a trade with the Rockets, moving on from young prospect Marquese Chriss in the process.

Booker also signed a five-year, $158 million contract extension.

It's been an exciting summer for the team, though point guard remains a major question mark. While Booker can handle some of the facilitating duties, his strength remains his perimeter shooting and ability to create his own shot. Okobo showed flashes in summer league but likely remains too raw for a full-time starting gig, while Melton's long-term position may be at the 2.

That leaves Canaan—who is recovering from a fractured ankle that ended his season in late January—as the team's veteran option at the position. As it stands today, Canaan and Okobo would likely split the minutes at point guard, but it appears the Suns intend to add an upgrade.