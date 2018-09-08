Winners and Losers from Week 2 of College Football

0 of 6

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The college football season is in full force as Week 2 brought drama despite not having many ranked matchups. The early games held chalk into the evening as high-ranked teams had no issues putting points on the board.

We saw Heisman candidates Jonathan Taylor and Dwayne Haskins have great games, while Khalil Tate struggled once again to meet expectations.

With conference play coming soon, there were upsets like Eastern Michigan over Purdue, Duke over Northwestern and East Carolina over North Carolina to highlight the early slate.

It was the late games that led to white-knuckle finishes among the top teams.

We have you covered on the Week 2 winners and losers, and will continue to update throughout the night as results come in.