Portugal vs. Italy: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Portugal open their UEFA Nations League account against Italy on Monday evening and will hope the home comforts of the Estadio da Luz help them clinch victory in their opening fixture of the tournament.

Italy got their tournament up and running with a 1-1 draw at home to Poland on Friday, leaving both those teams tied on one point apiece in Group 3 of League A.

Fernando Santos' men can therefore usurp the summit for themselves with a home victory in Lisbon, although they'll have to do so without the talents of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain remained in Turin to continue his settling-in period at new club Juventus, and it's a bunch of his new Serie A team-mates and rivals alike who are out to best his countrymen.

Read on for a preview of Monday's encounter, complete with fixture information, live-stream details and a look at the latest match odds.

Date: Monday, September 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (UK), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Match Odds

Portugal: 6-5

Draw: 2-1

Italy: 5-2

Preview

Neither of Monday's combatants are enjoying sparkling form ahead of their Nations League showdown, with Portugal posting only three wins in their last 10 games, and Italy following not far behind with two in their last 10.

One major difference between the two, however, is that Santos has higher expectations upon him after four years in the job, while Roberto Mancini is still getting used to his responsibilities as Italy head coach.

With Ronaldo permitted to remain in Turin, Santos has made use of the Nations League encounter by handing some key experience to national team newcomers, per sportswriter Tom Kundert:

From that quartet aforementioned, goalkeeper Claudio Ramos and defender Pedro Mendes are still yet to make their debuts, but others are earning their first minutes as senior stars.

The forward's absence also means a shake-up in attack for Monday's hosts, with Andre Silva potentially in line to start at striker, having netted a hat-trick on his debut for Sevilla, whom he joined on loan this summer.

Meanwhile, Serie A expert James Horncastle touched on the scattergun-seeming approach taken by Italy chief Roberto Mancini when it came to his selection:

The Azzurri have a near-identical record to Portugal in their last 10 matches and have won twice, losing three and drawing five, though Mancini has been in charge for only the last five games.

His reign started happily enough with victory over Saudi Arabia, but a loss to France in June was followed by draws against the Netherlands and Poland. Sportswriter David Amoyal suggested results may be expected too soon, however:

Mario Balotelli has been back in Italy's plans since Mancini's return, but Football Italia reported he looks like he could miss Monday's duel after coming off injured in the 1-1 draw against Poland.

The winner of this match takes top spot in Group 3, but Portugal risk slipping off the pace at home unless they can muster some might in the absence of their brightest gem.