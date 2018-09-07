Dodgers to Give Away Digital Bobbleheads to Fans at Game vs. Padres

"We're excited for our first-ever Crypto giveaway, and to explore an entirely new marketplace with our fanbase," said Lon Rosen, Dodger executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "We hope this piques the interest of Dodger fans, and will help launch a new age of digital collectibles and promotions."

This is certainly a huge step up for bobbleheads, which have been around since the 17th century in Asia when they were known as temple nodders.

Major League Baseball got in on the bobblehead craze starting in 1960 with papier-mache models of superstars like Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle.

Considering MLB's fanbase is one of the oldest in pro sports, the digital bobblehead is a surprisingly modern promotion for the Dodgers to undertake.