Germany vs. Peru: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany will attempt to get back to winning ways when they meet Peru in an international friendly at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Sunday.

Die Mannschaft drew 0-0 with 2018 FIFA World Cup champions France last time out. The squad is struggling to overcome a dismal World Cup campaign this summer, after they were eliminated at the group stage despite entering the tournament as holders.

Germany will have to win in Sinsheim without Leroy Sane, after the Manchester City wide attacker withdrew from the squad. The German defence will also be tested by the pace and experience of a Peru forward line still led by 33-year-old Jefferson Farfan.

Odds favour a Germany win, with OddsChecker.com tipping Die Mannschaft at 8-25, while Peru are 11-1. The same source puts the odds of a draw at 19-4 (odds accurate at the time of writing).

Date: Sunday, September 9

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET



TV Info: Sky Sports Football (via the red button).

Live Stream: Sky Go. ESPN+. CBS Sports App.

Sane won't be involved after the national team revealed he withdrew following a talk with coach Joachim Low:

Goal's Sam Lee provided more details:

Low overlooked Sane for the World Cup, a costly decision given the latter's brilliant form for Manchester City last season. However, Low has resisted calls to abandon his style of play, per Adam Wareing of The Sun: "We’ve been really successful for the last eight years, it would be nonsense to change our style completely."

Low may be bullish about his methods but not everybody believes he can make the tweaks necessary after events in Russia. Specifically, ESPN's Raphael Honigstein doesn't think the 58-year-old has the players to wean Germany off a reliance on possession:

"Furthermore, the skill set of the players at Low's disposal lends itself to a passing game. There are no big centre-forwards happy to make the ball stick with their backs to goal, no physically imposing central midfielders to soak up the pressure, and the likes of Timo Werner and Leroy Sane -- players who offer real pace in attack -- are not at the level of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe."

Regardless of how he chooses to approach upcoming matches, Low can still call on ample talent. The midfield is bossed by playmakers Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos, while Julian Brandt, Julian Draxler and Marco Reus offer cutting edge from wide areas.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

All three possess pace, perceptive movement and coolness in front of goal. In fairness, creating chances was rarely a problem for Die Mannschaft in Russia, yet finding the net has been an issue.

Low's men have failed to score in three of their last four matches, despite their quality in forward areas.

Goals are also at a premium for Peru, even with Farfan's ability to find space in the final third. The Lokomotiv Moscow ace can operate out wide or through the middle, but will need the support of Christian Cueva, who has the vision and technique to unlock Germany's defence.

If the hosts cede possession, Cueva could help Peru spring a shock. However, it's more likely the big names still in Low's squad will return to form.