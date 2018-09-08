NFL Offseason's Darling Team Can Make Huge Statement In Week 1

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The time for the Los Angeles Chargers to strike is now.

The Philip Rivers-led squad features one of the league's deepest and most talented rosters. Furthermore, an ascension couldn't come at a better time since the rest of the AFC West is expected to take a step back and the entire conference lacks quality teams. As a result, the Chargers are the odds-on favorite to claim a division title for the first time since 2009, per OddsShark.

Sunday's home meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs at the StubHub Center can serve as a pseudo passing of the torch. A year ago, the Chiefs announced their arrival as an AFC powerhouse with a 42-27 Week 1 drubbing of the New England Patriots.

The Chargers are positioned to do something similar and have everything in their arsenal to leapfrog Kansas City as the AFC West's pre-eminent team.

A certain calmness resides within the Chargers organization after two straight years of upheaval.

"I keep going to the word steady," Rivers said of his approach as he enters his 15th season, per ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams. "Last year was crazy just with the move [from San Diego to Los Angeles] and all of that. I think just from a football standpoint, I just feel in a good mindset and approach. I'm seeing things good, as far as knowing every answer for this, and this and this—and my communication with the guys."

A steady hand at quarterback—even if it flicks the ball with a sidearm throwing motion—is why the aforementioned opportunity sits in front of the franchise.



Patrick Mahomes may be one of the most exciting players in football this season, but he's inexperienced. The Chiefs will have to deal with the inevitable fallout of transitioning from one of the league's most reliable signal-callers in Alex Smith to breaking in a brand-new starter.



Rivers, on the other hand, is a proven commodity and remains among the best. The 2004 first-round pick carried the offense with 62 touchdown passes during a 9-23 stretch in the 2015 and '16 seasons before the team rebounded with a 9-7 campaign. The quarterback has thrown 30 or more touchdowns in four of the last eight seasons.



Years of injuries, disappointments and too many late-game losses fed into the team's current configuration. Some irony can be found in the fact that the Chargers roster wouldn't be built to succeed now without so much previous heartbreak.



The surrounding cast is different than the one Rivers relied upon during the 2013 campaign, when the Chargers last made the playoffs. But the quarterback's preparation continues to be a driving force behind the entire organization.



"He's obsessed with it," quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen said, per Williams. "That's all it is, is football. And I think in his mind it's like, 'Shoot, I've only got so much longer to play this game.' And who knows how much longer he's going to play. If he plays for five more years then, 'I'm shoot, gosh dang, I'm going to put all of my energy into it.'"

Derek Carr is the only AFC West quarterback who can even challenge Rivers as the division's best, yet his transition into head coach Jon Gruden's system is still in question. In Denver, everyone is still trying to figure out if Case Keenum is a franchise quarterback or a one-year wonder.

The 36-year-old Rivers may be in the best shape of his life, but it wouldn't matter without the right pieces around him. The Chargers are loaded at the skill positions.

Running back Melvin Gordon is coming off his best season with 1,581 yards from scrimmage. He's joined in the backfield with Austin Ekeler, who is becoming an invaluable piece as a runner and receiver.

Wide receiver runs four-deep with Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams. Allen, 26, is an elite target after registering career highs last season with 102 receptions for 1,393 yards. Tyrell Williams posted a 1,059-yard campaign in 2016. Benjamin is a legitimate deep threat. Mike Williams, meanwhile, looks like an elite target after starting only one game as a rookie despite being the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft.

"It's totally different for me," Williams said after dealing with back and hamstring injuries last season, per the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike. "I'm able to go out there and make those plays I couldn't make last year, make the contested catches. The confidence just comes from being out there. I'm back out there having fun."

The offensive front is the best it's been in years due to Mike Pouncey's addition and Forrest Lamp's improved health. Pouncey already established himself as a leader and tone-setter among a group that also features Russell Okung, Dan Feeney and Joe Barksdale.

"He presses the tempo," Rivers said of Pouncey, per Williams. "He keeps the pace going [with] his presence. Obviously, his play is good, but his presence [when playing] at home [is key]. He brings a little bit of an energy and nastiness that is contagious."



Lamp made his preseason debut during the fourth contest against the San Francisco 49ers. If the second-year blocker isn't ready to play after coming back from a torn ACL, Michael Schofield III will start at right guard.

Some guy named Antonio Gates rejoined the roster Sunday too.

On the other side of the ball, the Chargers already had an elite pass-rushing duo and pass defense before adding 17th overall pick Derwin James in April.

Although, defensive end Joey Bosa will not be available Sunday due to a left foot injury.

"He's very frustrated," head coach Anthony Lynn said, per the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller. "He's been waiting for a while to get back on the field. He's doing everything he can. He just wants to be out there with his teammates."

While the team remains cautious with Bosa, defensive end Melvin Ingram is already a handful for opposing offensive lines. The 2012 first-round pick has 29 sacks over the last three seasons and is an explosive upfield defender who plays with tremendous natural leverage. Plus, Isaac Rochell is an improving sophomore player set to replace Bosa in the short term.

The pass rush forms a symbiotic relationship with the secondary.

Casey Hayward Jr. is a true ball hawk and a two-time Pro Bowl selection. The Chargers' top cornerback tied for second in the league last year with 22 pass breakups after finishing first with seven interceptions in 2016.

Unfortunately, Jason Verrett suffered yet another season-ending injury—the 2014 first-rounder has only made five appearances over the last two seasons. Trevor Williams, however, is more than adequate replacement. According to Pro Football Focus, the 24-year-old defensive back finished top-12 in yards per snap (0.8) and snaps per reception (16.8) last season.

Desmond King shouldn't be overlooked since he's already among the game's best nickel corners.

Finally, James adds a different dynamic thanks to his versatility. The 6'2", 215-pound first-round pick can play both safety spots, nickel corner, dime linebacker and blitz the quarterback. His size allows him to play in the box and cover tight ends. He's the ultimate hybrid defender in a mismatch league.

Problem areas can be found in the Los Angeles roster. Can a 38-year-old Gates, along with Virgil Green and Sean Culkin, replace an injured Hunter Henry (ACL) at tight end? Is the defense too soft along the interior?



But these question marks aren't as glaring as those found on other AFC West squads. The Chiefs aren't just breaking in a new quarterback; they revamped their secondary as well, with five of the team's top six cornerbacks from last season now gone. The Denver Broncos are still searching for some offensive consistency as Keenum tries to establish himself. The Oakland Raiders...well...who knows what Gruden is doing after trading away Khalil Mack?

Moreover, the AFC is much weaker than the NFC. The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers sit at the top, with a void beneath them.

The Chargers have all the pieces in place to make the playoffs, and perhaps a Super Bowl run.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report.