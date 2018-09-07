Cleveland's LeBron James Mural to Be Replaced by 'Guardian of Traffic' Collage

Jason Miller/Getty Images

With LeBron James now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, there is a building in downtown Cleveland in need of a new look—and it's getting one.

According to WKYC, the city of Cleveland Planning Commission released its designs for a new banner that will pay tribute to The Land:

As Cleveland Magazine's Erick Trickey detailed in July 2009, the "guardian of traffic" is symbolic of Cleveland's Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.

This decision must come as a tough blow for Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, whose brother was looking into getting a banner of the Pro Bowler put up in James' place, per ESPN.com's Elizabeth Merrill.