Cleveland's LeBron James Mural to Be Replaced by 'Guardian of Traffic' Collage

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 3: Workers remove the Nike LeBron James banner from the Sherwin-Williams building near Quicken Loans Arena on July 3, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

With LeBron James now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, there is a building in downtown Cleveland in need of a new look—and it's getting one.

According to WKYC, the city of Cleveland Planning Commission released its designs for a new banner that will pay tribute to The Land:

As Cleveland Magazine's Erick Trickey detailed in July 2009, the "guardian of traffic" is symbolic of Cleveland's Lorain-Carnegie Bridge. 

This decision must come as a tough blow for Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, whose brother was looking into getting a banner of the Pro Bowler put up in James' place, per ESPN.com's Elizabeth Merrill.

Related

    Report: LA Prefers Klay Over Kawhi in '19 FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LA Prefers Klay Over Kawhi in '19 FA

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    KG Suing Accountant Over $77M

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KG Suing Accountant Over $77M

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Ray: Tenure with C's 'Most Important Time of My Life'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ray: Tenure with C's 'Most Important Time of My Life'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Lillard: 'All on Board' for Being a Lifetime Blazer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lillard: 'All on Board' for Being a Lifetime Blazer

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report