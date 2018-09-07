La Liga Set Date, Time for First 2018-19 Clasico Between Real Madrid, Barcelona

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 06: Karim Benzema (2nd from L) of Real Madrid vies for the ball with Sergio Busquets Burgos (L) of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on May 6, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
Power Sport Images/Getty Images

The first Clasico of the 2018-19 La Liga campaign between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on October 28, with kick-off time set for 4:15 p.m. CEST (3:15 p.m. GMT).  

Per AS' Jaime Candil, La Liga President Javier Tebas announced the news on Thursday in an interview with El Transistor.

Per the report, it means Barcelona will have one less day to prepare for the match following their date with Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. The Catalans will face the Nerrazzuri on Wednesday, one day after Real play Viktoria Plzen.

El Clasico is Spain's biggest match and one of the most anticipated dates on the global football calendar, drawing in huge viewing figures from all over the world. 

Fans are already excited:

After just three matchdays, the two rivals already sit at the top of the La Liga standings as the only clubs with a perfect record left. 

There was a major change in the rivalry during the summer, however, as Los Blancos said goodbye to both manager Zinedine Zidane and club top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Because of this, the Catalans are seen as favourites in the title race ahead of the club from the capital.

The Blaugrana will face Tottenham Hotspur, Valencia, Sevilla and Inter in the lead-up to the Clasico, a tricky series of fixtures that could have a major impact on the match. Real take on Deportivo Alaves, Levante and Plzen before traveling to Catalonia.

According to Goal's Oli Platt, Real hold the overall edge in the rivalry, winning 95 compared to 92 for Barcelona. Last year, the Catalans took one win in La Liga, while the return leg was tied. Real won both Supercopa de Espana fixtures.

