Portugal Play Croatia to Draw in Friendly Without Cristiano Ronaldo

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Portugal and Croatia played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly at the Estadio Algarve on Thursday.

Ivan Perisic fired home the opening goal for the visitors on 18 minutes. After a scramble in the box, the ball fell nicely to the Inter Milan man to rifle home a low shot.

Portugal hit back through defender Pepe on his 100th international appearance. Pizzi sent in a cross from the right, and the centre-back rose highest to head home.

The hosts had the better of the second half, despite being without Cristiano Ronaldo, but they were wasteful in front of goal and could not find a winner.

Portugal Youngsters Shine In Ronaldo's Absence

There's no Ronaldo for Portugal during this international break, but their youngsters offered plenty of promise against Croatia.

RB Leipzig winger Bruma wore the No. 7 shirt in Ronaldo's absence and put in a lively showing. The 23-year-old looked good on the ball, made some dangerous runs and posed problems for the Croatia defence.

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo was another bright spot for the hosts. He combined well down the right with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

Both players also linked up well with Pizzi and showcased some neat passing, particularly in the first half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, who has enjoyed a strong start to life in the Premier, League, was also recalled to the side and played 86 minutes.

The 21-year-old was guilty of losing the ball in the build-up to Croatia's goal, but he was played into trouble by a poor pass.

Football writer Tom Kundert offered his view:

It was a really useful outing for Fernando Santos's men and will have given their manager plenty to think about ahead of Monday's visit from Italy.

Kovacic Deserves to Start Against Spain

Mateo Kovacic staked a claim for a starting spot against Spain with a strong performance in midfield for Zlatko Dalic's side.

The Chelsea loanee was heavily involved in Croatia's equaliser. He charged forwards after his team won possession high up the pitch and then hustled his way into the penalty area. His tenacity was rewarded when the ball fell to Perisic to grab the opener.

Kovacic's energy and willingness to drive through midfield were evident in the first half, and he was one of Croatia's brighter performers.

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

After being allowed to leave Real Madrid on loan for Chelsea in the summer, he will be relishing Croatia's next game against Spain.

Kovacic struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu but will come up against several of his Real Madrid team-mates on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old showed just what he can bring to the Croatia midfield, and he will be hoping he's done enough to convince Dalic he deserves to keep his place in the starting XI.

Wasteful Portugal Must Sharpen Up Attack

Portugal dominated the second half and certainly had enough chances to win the game. They managed 11 shots in total but had only three on target.

Sevilla striker Andre Silva endured a frustrating night after wasting a couple of good opportunities. He miskicked an early chance and blazed two opportunities over late on.

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

The 22-year-old did not lack for effort, but his touch was poor and he struggled aerially against the Croatia defence.

Portugal's only goal of the game came from veteran defender Pepe. The Real Madrid headed confidently past Lovre Kalinic after a great ball in by Pizzi.

The closest Portugal came to another goal was when Croatia defender Antonio Milic tried to clear a low cross into the penalty area and diverted the ball onto the post.

Portugal take on Italy and may find chances harder to come by against the Azzurri. Certainly they will need to sharpen up in front of goal if they are to take anything from the match.

What's Next?

Portugal are back in action on Monday when they begin their 2018-19 UEFA Nations League campaign at home to Italy. Croatia play on Tuesday when they take on Spain in the same tournament.