Scotland vs. Belgium: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Scotland will be the resounding underdogs when they welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup bronze medallists Belgium to Hampden Park for a friendly encounter on Friday.

Alex McLeish's side begin the international break and their preparations for the inaugural UEFA Nations League with a visit from the Red Devils, who have lost only once in their last 26 games.

By contrast, Scotland have lost more matches than they've won in that same span—lost 10, won nine, drawn seven—and welcome the World Cup's third-place finishers knowing a friendly win would be a big result for them.

McLeish's men welcome Albania to Hampden Park for their maiden Nations League matchup on Monday before travelling to take on Israel on October 11, for which Belgium will provide ample warm-up opportunity.

Read on for a preview of Friday's showdown, complete with live-stream information and the latest match odds.

Date: Friday, September 7

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Match Odds

Scotland: 7-1

Draw: 16-5

Belgium: 1-2

All odds provided courtesy of Oddschecker.



Preview

Even the home comforts of Hampden Park can't prevent Scotland coming in as clear underdogs to come away with a result on Friday; they're priced at 7-1 to snap a run of four losses in their last five games and beat one of the international elite.

Stranger things have happened after all, but McLeish is well aware of the task in front of his men after they suffered back-to-back friendly defeats to World Cup attendees Peru and Mexico earlier this year, via Sky Sports Scotland:

Roberto Martinez brings his Belgium squad to Glasgow with confidence, knowing his side have beat Scotland in their last three successive meetings, the last two of which were during qualification for the 2014 World Cup.

Metro reported Eden Hazard is a doubt for Friday's match after missing training on Wednesday, while Martinez will be without two other Premier League stars, per Sky Sports News:

Gordon Strachan was in charge of a Scot side that surrendered 2-0 at home to the Red Devils in September 2013, and five years later, one of those present in the losing team will turn up on the away sidelines.

As well as keeping Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as his assistant coach, Martinez has more recently employed former Scotland midfielder Shaun Maloney among his coaching staff and has been impressed early on.

Maloney spent two years under the Spanish tactician while at Wigan Athletic, and Martinez hailed his new recruit's football brain when speaking to BBC Scotland ahead of Friday's clash:

"He's deep into football and his life is about football.

"He is someone that I really enjoyed having as a player. Already he's brought something of his experience internationally and at club level; that is very, very helpful for our players and our way of working.

"He's a man that has got a fantastic potential coaching career."

Martinez will hope supplying some of the keys to defeating Scotland will be a happy first step in that regard, despite the conflict Maloney might have in turning a new page in his career against some old team-mates.

One of those, Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, will also signal the start of a new chapter on Friday evening, when he plays his first match as captain of the national team:

It's deserved reward for arguably the most improved player in the Premier League—or at least one who's now getting the attention he deserves—following a breakout campaign for the Reds last season.

Belgium will be the first team to feel Robertson's wrath with the pressures of captaincy upon his shoulders, and ex-top-flight defender Stephen Warnock told BBC 5 live Sport he's been moulded through graft:

In spite of the gulf in quality between these two teams, there's something about a Scottish side playing at Hampden Park that always leaves some air of doubt in favour of the hosts, though Belgium should come out triumphant.