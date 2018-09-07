10 Realistic Upsets That Would Send the 2018 College Football Season into Chaos

0 of 10

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

College football fans and analysts tend to believe they have a clear understanding of what to expect in 2018.

Chaos, however, always has its day.

Surprise results happen, some more impactful than others. We've picked out 10 potential upsets that could drastically alter the college football landscape. It's improbable they'll all happen—though what a chaotically fun disaster that would be.

All selected matchups involve one team expected to contend for not only a conference crown, but the national championship.