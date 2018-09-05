Shohei Ohtani Blasts 2 HR vs. Rangers Despite Elbow Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As it turns out, it's possible to hit dingers with a damaged UCL.

Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani proved that on Wednesday night.

Just hours after the Angels announced a recent MRI showed new UCL damage and Tommy John surgery would be recommended, Ohtani went deep against the Texas Rangers...twice:

Ohtani now has 18 home runs and 47 RBI on the season while serving as the designated hitter part-time. The right-hander is also 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts on the mound, striking out 63 in 51.1 innings.