NBA Rumors: Timberwolves to Work Out Nick Young, Arron Afflalo and Corey Brewer

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are apparently looking to add veteran talent to their rotation.

According to Darren Wolfson of KSTP, the team will host free agents Nick Young, Arron Afflalo and Corey Brewer for workouts this week. Each player has been in the NBA for more than 10 years but is unsigned heading into the 2018-19 season.

Young is coming off the best season of the three, playing a role on the Golden State Warriors during their run to the NBA title. He appeared in 20 postseason games, averaging 10.3 minutes per game.

The 33-year-old made an even bigger impact during the regular season, averaging 7.3 points per game while shooting 37.7 percent from three-point range. His outside shooting could be especially valuable for a Minnesota squad that finished last in the NBA in made three-pointers last season.

Afflalo could also help in that area after knocking down 38.6 percent of his looks from beyond the arc with the Orlando Magic last season. Although he only made 53 appearances with limited minutes in 2017-18, he could also provide quality defense.

Brewer split time between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder last season, faring much better with the latter. He averaged 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game at his second stop after averaging just 3.7 points per game in Los Angeles.

He started all six games for the Thunder in the postseason.

Minnesota reached the playoffs last year for the first time since 2004, but the relatively young team could use some depth and experience heading into next season, which could make any of these players a valuable addition.