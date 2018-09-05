Lonzo Ball Says Trade Rumors This Offseason Didn't Bother Him

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball heard the trade rumors as the Los Angeles Lakers prepared to sign LeBron James.

They didn't bother him one bit.

"There's trade rumors every year. … Athletes in general, you're never really 100 percent safe, wherever you're at. Anything can happen, especially in the offseason, so all I can do is just make sure I'm ready to play at the best of my abilities," Ball said on Ball in the Family (h/t USA Today's Lonzo Wire).

Ball never seemed to be in danger of getting dealt. Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reported the San Antonio Spurs did not have any interest in acquiring Ball in potential deals for Kawhi Leonard. The Lakers have not pursued any major trades this offseason aside from Leonard.

         

