Kylian Mbappe Suspended 3 Matches After Red Card vs. Nimes

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts after missing a chance to score during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Kylian Mbappe will miss three matches in Ligue 1 after being sent off during Paris Saint-Germain's 4-2 win over Nimes on Saturday. Mbappe received a red card after an altercation with midfielder Teji Savanier. 

Agence-France Presse (h/t beIN Sports) confirmed the 19-year-old forward will miss matches against Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Reims.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

