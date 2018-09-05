Kylian Mbappe Suspended 3 Matches After Red Card vs. Nimes

Laurent Cipriani/Associated Press

Kylian Mbappe will miss three matches in Ligue 1 after being sent off during Paris Saint-Germain's 4-2 win over Nimes on Saturday. Mbappe received a red card after an altercation with midfielder Teji Savanier.

Agence-France Presse (h/t beIN Sports) confirmed the 19-year-old forward will miss matches against Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Reims.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

