Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 2 in College Football

Matt Hayes

There's too much talent in the state for the Longhorns not to recover. But the reality is, another loss to an inferior Maryland team—in the midst of its own turmoil, no less—is not a good look. Tom Herman is one of the game's brightest coaches, but he has to figure out what works and stick with it. The Longhorns were most successful last season when quarterback Sam Ehlinger was more involved in the run game.

David Kenyon

I believe the Longhorns will beat Tulsa this weekend, but the upcoming schedule is brutal. There's a really good chance Texas has two more losses by mid-September and Herman starts feeling uncomfortable on that hot seat. But if UT rebounds and stays near the top of the Big 12, all will be (mostly) forgiven.

Adam Kramer

I suppose this depends on how you would define "recover." The Longhorns probably will fall short of being the team we have waited for them to be. But I don't think the Week 1 loss to Maryland will define the season. The reality is that at some point, given the way the program has recruited and consistently added talent, they will probably break through. They still have USC, Oklahoma, West Virginia and some tricky road games that can be lost, but this is a schedule that sets up for a lot of wins. I still think they win nine games, but anything less would qualify as a disappointing year.

Kerry Miller

There were some encouraging signs in the Week 1 loss to Maryland, most notably receivers Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay making incredible catches. But, on the whole, this team looked hopelessly undisciplined. Late turnovers doomed a loss made possible by bad penalties and poor execution on special teams. Maybe those things improve with time, but even if we disregard the mistakes, the Longhorns simply didn't look any better than Maryland. That's terrifying, and it's probably going to result in another 7-6 type of season.

Brad Shepard

Texas is a tough team to figure out. Herman is recruiting as well as anybody (except for Alabama and Georgia), and you have to figure those kids are going to emerge on D eventually. But when? Do they have a real difference-maker at signal-caller? Do I think they could rally for eight wins? Yeah, I guess. But the early-season schedule is brutal after Tulsa; the Longhorns will host USC and TCU, followed by a trip to Kansas State and then the Red River Rivalry. If they start 1-5, the noise is loud. That's danger-zone time. They need to take care of business this week, then beat the Trojans to get back on track.

Ian Wharton

It's too early to completely write off Tom Herman and believe he'll never steady the ship, but I don't think he's the guy to fully restore the program to its potential as a powerhouse. The recruiting classes continue to be strong, but there's been little evidence of development once the players hit the field. That's what has plagued Herman the most so far. His offense has also been too bland, and his need to take over play-calling just to create some points against a mediocre Maryland team is a sign that changes to his approach and maybe his staff are needed in the near future.