Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 1 in College Football

Matt Hayes

Washington. Two stout defenses, two star quarterbacks. I expect Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham to have a huge season in his second as a starter, and Washingotn QB Jake Browning to bounce back from his "regression" in 2017. (We should all be so lucky to regress by completing 68.5 percent of our passes with a 19-to-5 TD to INT ratio.) The Huskies will run with more consistency, and Browning will make a few critical throws in the fourth quarter.

David Kenyon

Browning has a whole lot to prove in 2018 and about 60 minutes to show it. His effectiveness will shape whether the Huskies back up their billing as a CFP contender, and he must play well immediately. I do believe that'll happen, and UW's loaded—and I mean loaded—secondary will slow Stidham enough for a tight Washington win.

Adam Kramer

Give me Washington, although I like both of these programs a great deal (and also really love this game). I see this being low-scoring, and perhaps a little bit ugly at times. Washington will have its work cut out trying to block Auburn, while Stidham must contend with a talented secondary. It'll be close, thrilling and a brilliant way to kick off a new season, but give me Washington in a win that would really go a long way in improving the reputation of the Pac-12.

Kerry Miller

If this game were in November or December, I'd probably pick Auburn, as I think the Tigers will be the better team in the long run. But with Kerryon Johnson and Kamryn Pettway gone and both Eli Stove and Will Hastings banged up, I question how much offensive firepower Auburn will have in this game. And against a Washington defense that may have the best secondary in the nation, that's not a great position to be in. Give me four-year starters Jake Browning and Myles Gaskin in a close one. Washington, 24-22.

Brad Shepard

The Tigers are going to win thanks to the strength of their defense. This game will go a long way in determining how far Browning can take the Huskies this year, but while I believe they'll be good enough to sit at the top of the Pac-12, they won't be able to muster enough points to beat one of the SEC's top three teams.

Ian Wharton

Washington is the more experienced team, but Browning's limitations as a passer are a major concern against a speedy defense. Auburn will be comfortable in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and its defense will clamp down on the Huskies offense. I'll take Auburn in a defensive struggle.