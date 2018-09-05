Liverpool Reportedly Make Contact with PSG's Adrien Rabiot over Free Transfer

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v Angers at the Parc des Princes on August 25, 2018 in Paris France (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with Adrien Rabiot's agent regarding the possibility of a free transfer next summer.

According to ESPN FC's Julien Laurens, the Reds have made contact with his mother, who is also his agent, while manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the midfielder over the phone.

Rabiot is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and will be able to negotiate a transfer with clubs outside France in January.

Klopp is said to be a keen admirer of the 23-year-old, whom he tried to recruit during his time with Borussia Dortmund. 

Rabiot has turned down multiple attempts by PSG to tie him down on a new deal amid links with Barcelona over the summer. Calciomercato.com reported Juventus are also interested, but he has made public his affinity for the Reds and English football.

Per Laurens, he told RMC last year: "I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young."

Rabiot missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps' FIFA World Cup-winning side this summer after some disappointing form at the back end of last season.

He's an impressive talent, though, who likes to get on the ball in midfield and distribute for his team:

The Frenchman's technical ability is a strong attribute, but he's also a mobile and physical presence in the centre of the pitch. Rabiot can help PSG win back possession as well as maintain it, offering protection in front of the defence.

Liverpool have plenty of options in midfield after recruiting Naby Keita and Fabinho in the summer. They also have Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out for the season with a knee injury.

Nevertheless, Rabiot is a capable player at the top level, with the potential to become a star in the future. Even if Liverpool have lots of talent in midfield, they would be wise not to pass up the opportunity to sign such a player for free.

Related

    Report: Premier League to Trial VAR This Season

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Report: Premier League to Trial VAR This Season

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    How Liverpool's Youth Recruitment Is Developing

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    How Liverpool's Youth Recruitment Is Developing

    Guest Article
    via This Is Anfield

    Liverpool's Academy XI Wouldn't Be Great

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Liverpool's Academy XI Wouldn't Be Great

    Andrew Headspeath
    via 90min.com

    Inter's Skriniar Can't Wait to Face Messi and Ronaldo

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter's Skriniar Can't Wait to Face Messi and Ronaldo

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia