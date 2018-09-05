Liverpool Reportedly Make Contact with PSG's Adrien Rabiot over Free Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with Adrien Rabiot's agent regarding the possibility of a free transfer next summer.

According to ESPN FC's Julien Laurens, the Reds have made contact with his mother, who is also his agent, while manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the midfielder over the phone.

Rabiot is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and will be able to negotiate a transfer with clubs outside France in January.

Klopp is said to be a keen admirer of the 23-year-old, whom he tried to recruit during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

Rabiot has turned down multiple attempts by PSG to tie him down on a new deal amid links with Barcelona over the summer. Calciomercato.com reported Juventus are also interested, but he has made public his affinity for the Reds and English football.

Per Laurens, he told RMC last year: "I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young."

Rabiot missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps' FIFA World Cup-winning side this summer after some disappointing form at the back end of last season.

He's an impressive talent, though, who likes to get on the ball in midfield and distribute for his team:

The Frenchman's technical ability is a strong attribute, but he's also a mobile and physical presence in the centre of the pitch. Rabiot can help PSG win back possession as well as maintain it, offering protection in front of the defence.

Liverpool have plenty of options in midfield after recruiting Naby Keita and Fabinho in the summer. They also have Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out for the season with a knee injury.

Nevertheless, Rabiot is a capable player at the top level, with the potential to become a star in the future. Even if Liverpool have lots of talent in midfield, they would be wise not to pass up the opportunity to sign such a player for free.