Luke Shaw Reveals He Came Close to 'Losing My Leg' After 2015 Injury

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has said he nearly lost his right leg following the horror injury that saw him miss most of the 2015-16 season.

Shaw broke his leg in two places following a tackle from PSV Eindhoven's Hector Moreno in a UEFA Champions League clash in September 2015, and he has admitted it nearly ended his career, per BBC Sport:

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about stopping playing. I had a lot of complications with my leg and that was the really hard moment for me in my career. No-one knows but I was really close to actually losing my leg. I never knew that until six months later when the doctor told me.

"At the time, they were thinking about flying me back and if I'd have flown back, I would probably have lost my leg because of the blood clots and stuff. I've got—I don't want to talk about it too much—two scars down the side of my leg where they had to cut it open and pull them out because of how severe it was.

"But I don't really care about that any more. I feel really strong and my right leg is exactly as it was before my leg break."

United have endured a tough start to the 2018-19 season, but Shaw's form has been a positive.

Since returning from his leg break in 2016 the Englishman has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho and had to endure plenty of criticism from the Portuguese manager.

Before the start of the 2018-19 campaign Shaw had only started 17 Premier League games under the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid boss.

But he has played every minute of United's four Premier League matches in the new term and was recently named the club's Player of the Month for August:

Shaw has also earned a recall to the England squad for their upcoming meetings with Spain (Sept. 8) and Switzerland (Sept. 11).

The 23-year-old has been capped seven times previously by the Three Lions but was not part of Gareth Southgate's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad.

Ashley Young, who kept Shaw out of the United side for much of last term, was Southgate's preferred choice at left wing-back at Russia 2018.

But the 33-year-old has not been included in the latest England squad, and Shaw now has an opportunity to finally establish himself as the No. 1 left-back for both club and country.