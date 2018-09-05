Luis Suarez: 'Elite' Paul Pogba 'Would Always Be Welcome' at Barcelona

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has followed the lead of team-mate Gerard Pique in saying Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would be a welcome addition at the Camp Nou.

Before the transfer window closed, Pique said "We would be happy to have him" at Barcelona, per the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler.

Suarez echoed that sentiment when he spoke to RAC1 (h/t MailOnline's James Dutton) on Tuesday:

"Pogba's an elite player who's won everything. He has a lot of quality and he's one of the references at United. I think he would like to be competing for more than he is at the moment. He's not a player that belongs to Barca, but he would always be welcome."

