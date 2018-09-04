Skirmish Breaks out in Mariners Clubhouse After Dee Gordon Asks Media to Leave

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2018

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 29: A detailed view of a Seattle Mariners hat is seen on the dugout railing during the seventh inning of the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Anaheim, California. The Mariners defeated the Angels 8-5. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

A skirmish reportedly broke out in the Seattle Mariners clubhouse at Safeco Field prior to Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

According to the Seattle Times' Ryan Divish, the incident occurred after Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon "asked the media to leave and shut the doors."

As Divish noted, it's currently unclear what sparked the altercation. However, the Mariners have been sputtering of late and finished August at 12-16. All told, they are 19-22 since the All-Star break after posting a robust record of 58-39 prior to the Midsummer Classic. 

Entering Tuesday night, Seattle is eight games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 5.5 games back of the Oakland A's for the second AL wild card spot. 

Seattle will wrap a three-game set with Baltimore on Wednesday before welcoming the New York Yankees to town over the weekend. 

