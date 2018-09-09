NBA Offseason Grade for Every Team

1 of 14

Cleveland Cavaliers: F

If you're persuaded LeBron James' exit was a foregone conclusion, you still have to acknowledge that the Cleveland Cavaliers helped create that situation. A rocky relationship between the star and team owner Dan Gilbert, as well as a roster that wasn't ready to contend, made James' decision easier than it otherwise might have been. In that sense, Cleveland bears some blame for his departure.

Collin Sexton was a reasonable pick at No. 8 in June, but it remains to be seen whether he's a franchise pillar or merely a serviceable point guard. At least he'll have shooting and veteran influences around him as he adjusts to running an NBA offense. Sam Dekker, Channing Frye and David Nwaba, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, join Collins as newcomers.

Aside from James' departure, Kevin Love's new four-year, $120 million extension stands out as the most impactful move. Why Cleveland felt compelled to give Love a deal that'll pay him like a star into his mid-30s is a mystery, particularly when Love would have been much easier to trade on his old deal. It's not like Love had the Cavs over a barrel. There's a decent chance his contract proves immovable and becomes known as one of the worst deals in the league.

Sacramento Kings: F

The best thing that happened to the Sacramento Kings this summer was the Chicago Bulls' decision to match that ridiculous four-year, $78 million offer sheet for Zach LaVine. It's not exactly a positive sign when another team's bad choice bails you out of your own.

Taking Marvin Bagley III was a mistake with Luka Doncic still on the board, and if the Kings knew they wanted Bagley, they could have easily traded down and added an asset to get their guy. We know the Dallas Mavericks were open to moving their 2019 first-rounder...because they did. Why couldn't the Kings have beaten Atlanta to the punch and pocketed an awesome asset for their trouble?

Nemanja Bjelica and Yogi Ferrell are upgrades, but neither has significant potential to improve. And Bjelica figures to spend a lot of time out of position at the 3. Sacramento's small forward spot might be the weakest single position in the league.

Considering they don't have their first-round pick in 2019, you would have thought they might prioritize adding a first-rounder.

The Kings still have cap space and several expiring contracts, luxuries that could allow them to swing deals during the season. But this is a grade for the offseason, and Sacramento's stunk.

Charlotte Hornets: D-

Rather than take on Timofey Mozgov's 2018-19 and 2019-20 salary (which they flipped into two years and $34 million for Bismack Biyombo), the Charlotte Hornets could have bought out Dwight Howard. And rather than sign Tony Parker to a two-year deal for $10 million over two years, Charlotte could have grabbed a better player—think Shabazz Napier, Seth Curry or Ferrell—for far less money.

At least the second year on Parker's contract isn't guaranteed.

Miles Bridges, taken 12th after Charlotte got two second-rounders from the Clippers to move down one spot, will go a long way toward determining the offseason's success. If No. 11 pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander develops in L.A., the Hornets will have made a major mistake—and at a position of need if Kemba Walker bolts in free agency.

New head coach James Borrego is an unknown, as his short interim tenure with the Orlando Magic doesn't tell us much about how he'll differ from the departed Steve Clifford.

Several of Charlotte's moves felt like obvious mistakes, and there's not one that stands out as a clear win.

San Antonio Spurs: D

Over a barrel, the San Antonio Spurs got DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 first-rounder that may morph into two second-rounders for Kawhi Leonard. Maybe their leverage was more depleted than anyone knew, but to move Leonard (and Danny Green!) without getting younger talent like OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam in return felt like a blunder.

The Spurs committed instead to staying competitive in the short term.

They also wisely let Kyle Anderson and Parker walk, opening up more time for 25-year-old Davis Bertans, Bryn Forbes (also 25) and Dejounte Murray (turns 22 in mid-September). At least in that way, San Antonio is skewing younger. Marco Belinelli's two-year, $12 million contract is hard to understand, especially with wing alternatives like Treveon Graham going for the minimum.

Finally, Manu Ginobili's retirement cast a pall over the entire summer. The NBA is a darker place without him Eurostepping through it.

Phoenix Suns: D+

I guess the Phoenix Suns have had enough of tanking.

Veteran additions Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson figure to see significant time alongside Devin Booker—newly rich, thanks to a five-year, $158 million extension—Josh Jackson and top overall pick Deandre Ayton. Whether that group is good enough to crack .500 remains to be seen, but it seems clear the Suns aren't angling for another spot atop the lottery.

That might be a mistake, as Booker remains a one-way player who has yet to demonstrably prove he can make teammates better. He's also 21 years old, getting better and a clear top-option scorer. There's ample time for him to live up to his contract. Still, the Suns could use another difference-maker prospect before they commit to going for it with this group.

New head coach Igor Kokoskov is well-regarded but unproven in this particular job and at this level of competition.

Finally—and maybe this is just personal preference—but the Suns may have erred by passing on Doncic with the top pick. Ayton might have been a no-brainer in the days of conventional pick-and-roll defense, but in a league increasingly prizing versatility, skill and shooting, Doncic profiles as the more sensible modern option.