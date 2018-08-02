NBA Free-Agency Report Cards for Every Team

1 of 14

Cleveland Cavaliers: F

When you lose LeBron James, it doesn't matter what else you do in free agency. You're bound for a failing grade.

The only slack we can cut the Cavs stems from the idea that James and his year-to-year approach held Cleveland hostage to some extent. When you're constantly trying to find guys who can contribute on a contender immediately, you're compromising your future and inviting a scenario exactly like the one that precipitated James' departure.

Short on talent, the Cavaliers couldn't give James a serious shot at a title. Maybe the allure of L.A. and its potential to fast-track James' media empire wouldn't have seemed so enticing if the Cavs were set up to compete in 2018-19.

Kevin Love's four-year, $120 million extension already feels like an overpay, although the Cavs timed the agreement in such a way that Love can be traded before the February deadline...if anyone's interested in an offense-only big in his age-30 season.

The only major outstanding piece of business left is Rodney Hood's restricted free agency. But unless Hood agrees to pay $20 million per year to be on the Cavs, it'll be hard to nudge this grade up from an F.

Charlotte Hornets: D-

Tony Parker is a mildly splashy name, but he's been washed for several seasons. Adding him on a two-year deal with the second season nonguaranteed limits risk, but what's the upside with a 36-year-old point guard just playing out the string?

Parker likely won't be worse than Michael Carter-Williams, who posted a 36.2 effective field-goal percentage last year. Charlotte wisely let him walk.

It would have been nice to see Charlotte extend a qualifying offer to Treveon Graham, who shot 41.2 percent from deep last year. But you don't stay in the dreaded middle by recognizing and retaining young talent...

Chicago Bulls: D

Rebuilding teams should be in the business of asset accumulation. When you stink, worrying about fit is often a mistake; just find the talent and worry about the rest later. The Bulls pushed that approach to the extreme by matching Zach LaVine's four-year, $78 million offer sheet and signing Jabari Parker to a two-year, $40 million deal (team option on the second season).

With those two logging major minutes, the Bulls are all but assured of a bottom-five defensive rating.

Parker's deal is fine. If things don't work out for the hometown kid, the Bulls can move on next summer. LaVine's is the crippler, both because he's one of the league's worst defenders and a middling offensive contributor, and because he's yet another guy on this roster (along with Parker and Kris Dunn) who needs the ball. The fit doesn't make sense.

It's fair to note that the Bulls may have felt pressure to match the Kings' ridiculous offer sheet for LaVine because he was the key return in the Jimmy Butler deal. But that's classic sunk-cost fallacy reasoning.

Also, why just let David Nwaba walk for nothing? That dude can play.

Minnesota Timberwolves: D

Derrick Rose is back for the minimum, and Anthony Tolliver's contract triggered the hard cap. Tolliver posted career-best accuracy rates from deep in 2017-18, and he's a respected veteran leader. Curiously, though, Minnesota opted to sign him for a bit more than the taxpayer mid-level exception, ignoring a glaring need on the wing in favor of a veteran whose best spot is the 4...which is where Taj Gibson is assured roughly 47 minutes a night under head coach/taskmaster Tom Thibodeau.

Not ideal, T-Wolves. Not ideal.

Memphis Grizzlies: D

The Grizzlies made a smart trade, grabbing Garrett Temple from the Kings, and they appear to have made a nice call on Jaren Jackson Jr., whom they selected fourth overall in the draft. Unfortunately, those don't help the Grizz here, where the only offseason additions we're grading are the Kyle Anderson and Omri Casspi signings.

Casspi quit shooting threes last year, despite the Warriors desperately needing chuckers in the second unit. He's still a smart cutter and a willing passer, but if Casspi's lack of aggression persists, it's possible he's a negative signing—even at the minimum.

Anderson's deal isn't grossly out of step with his value, but it's difficult to understand why an immobile power forward who can't shoot warrants $37 million over four years. Defensively, the four-year vet is an asset. He ranked 16th leaguewide in ESPN's defensive real plus-minus last year, and San Antonio's defensive rating was 2.1 points better with Anderson on the floor. If he improves his shooting, the Grizzlies could have a solid contract on their hands. If he doesn't, this feels like an overpay.

Memphis' biggest blunder actually happened in February, when it failed to trade Tyreke Evans. Without his Bird rights, the Grizzlies couldn't offer Evans more than the MLE in free agency, which made his departure easy to foresee. Instead of getting anything for their best player from last season—Evans led Memphis regulars in both value over replacement and box plus-minus—the Grizzlies lost him to the Pacers for nothing.