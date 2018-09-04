Laurent Koscielny's Agent: Arsenal Star Considered Leaving with Arsene Wenger

TF-Images/Getty Images

Laurent Koscielny's agent has said the Arsenal and France defender thought about leaving the north London club alongside Arsene Wenger at the end of last season when he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Stephane Courbis represents Koscielny and told France Football (h/t Charles Watts of Football.London) his client was seriously considering a departure at the same time as Wenger, who stood down in May after 22 years at the club.

Koscielny ruptured his Achilles in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid, and Courbis said:

"When he banged the floor with his hand, I immediately knew that it was serious, that it was over.

"Everything at that moment went through my mind, including the worst, which was validated when it emerged that it was an Achilles rupture and that he would miss the World Cup. Laurent was perhaps playing the final matches of his Arsenal career.

"He started thinking about a possible departure from Arsenal at the same time as Arsene Wenger. It was the right moment, the final moment to leave with the arrival of the new manager. I had already anticipated this, with two or three offers that were starting to make us think."

